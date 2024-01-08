The Undertaker and Vince McMahon have a very close relationship, one that includes lots of ribbing.

The Deadman spoke on this topic during a recent Q&A edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he revealed that the former Chairman used to spend thousands of dollars just to get one over on him. Aside from McMahon, only Paul Bearer and Brian Adams would rib him as hard.

There’s only been a few guys that would rib me. Paul Bearer would rib me and Brian Adams would rib me. Those are the only two guys that would — well Vince (McMahon)… he went out of his way to rib me. He would spend thousands and thousands of dollars just to rib me and get a kick out of it. But, as far as the talent though, the only two guys that would rib me were Paul Bearer and Brian Adams.

