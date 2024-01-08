Alex Shelley looks back at a scary time in the world, the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The current reigning TNA world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Wrestling News. He reveals that he was offered several contracts for different companies at that time, but opted instead to continue his work in the medical field.

I just did what I had to do. At the time, pre-COVID, I was offered contracts from multiple companies and I probably would have signed one of them, but COVID happened. When I saw the entertainment industry take a hit, a pretty brutal hit, I thought this would be a poor time for me to put all my eggs in the entertainment basket. So I was working as a physical therapy clinician at the time, and a lot of people needed help, that’s for sure. So our clinic stayed open throughout the pandemic. I worked all throughout the pandemic, and as regulations changed, as the COVID situation changed, my company basically mandated that we got vaccinated, but that was gonna take a period of time, and I had to cancel wrestling bookings because of that. It broke my heart to do so, but physical therapy was my livelihood, and I had patients to take care of, and I did what I had to do. So COVID was strange times for everybody.

Shelley will be defending the TNA world championship against Moose at Hard To Kill this weekend. The latest card for that event can be found here.

