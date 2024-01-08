Becky Lynch has had a tremendous career in WWE, but now The Man is looking at life after wrestling.

The top company superstar spoke about pursuing acting and writing during a recent interview with Brad Tate on his Casual Podcast program. This is what she had to say.

I suppose, writing books and performance is something that I’ve always loved. I’ve studied it, I’ve got my degree in acting. I don’t know if you saw a little role that I played as Cyndi Lauper, but acting is something that I’ve loved for a long time and it’s something I’ve studied and got my degree in. That is something I’d like to pursue. Also, writing is very much something that I love and there could be something there, too. Only time will tell.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lynch opened up about her cage match against Trish Stratus, calling it one of her personal favorite matches she’d had in her career. You can read about that here.

