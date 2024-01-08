“The Man” enjoyed sharing the ring with the woman who always delivers “Stratusfaction.”

Becky Lynch recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Podcast with Brad Tate for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about sharing the ring with fellow women’s wrestling legend Trish Stratus, calling their Steel Cage match at WWE Payback among her favorites in her career.

“I think it’s always going to be a little bit mind-blowing, growing up as a fan of somebody, that you get to work alongside them,” she wrote. “It was incredible. We’ve said for many years that she’s one of the greatest of all time and she proved it through sheer work ethic and fearlessness.”

She continued, “I am so proud of that cage match we had at Payback. I think it’s one of my favorite matches that I’ve ever had, and what an honor to be able to do that with Trish Stratus.”

