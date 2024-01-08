The first matches for the latest annual Dusty Classic are coming soon.
Real soon.
On Sunday night, the official WWE NXT account on X announced that the opponents for two of the teams in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament will be unveiled on Monday.
“As seen last week on WWE NXT, the first two teams officially in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are as followed:
Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker and Axiom & Nathan Frazer,” the announcement began. “Both teams will be in action this week, and their opponents will be revealed TOMORROW!”
As seen last week on #WWENXT, the first two teams officially in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are as followed:
– @BaronCorbinWWE & @bronbreakkerwwe
– @Axiom_WWE & @WWEFrazer
Both teams will be in action this week, and their opponents will be revealed TOMORROW!
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2024