Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso
Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile
The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) defeated Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)
Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
WWE Women’s Title Match – Shotzi defeated IYO Sky (c) via DQ, a 6-women tag team match is made
Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka & Kairi Sane)
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre