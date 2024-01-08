Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso

Nia Jax defeated Ivy Nile

The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) defeated Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh)

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

WWE Women’s Title Match – Shotzi defeated IYO Sky (c) via DQ, a 6-women tag team match is made

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre