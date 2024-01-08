AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,490 tickets and there are 69 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 2,431 fans for an October 2022 Rampage.

It’s set up for 2,559 with a max capacity of 5,016. Here is the updated card for the show:

Samoa Joe will be at Daily’s Place

Texas Tornado: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs

Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page