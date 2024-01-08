The AEW has one of the best women’s divisions in the game right now.

Kevin Kelly thinks so.

The AEW and ROH commentator took to social media on Sunday to comment on Deonna Purrazzo and Serena Deeb being in the mix in the AEW women’s division as of late.

“With the addition of Deonna Purrazzo and the return of Serena Deeb, the AEW Women’s Division has two of the most complete wrestlers in the industry,” he wrote via X. “I am looking forward to calling their matches.”