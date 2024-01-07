Shannon Sharpe is welcome to come to a WWE show any time.

That’s what the boss-man says. One of them, anyways.

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media on Sunday to respond to the NFL legend and sports talk show host on X where Sharpe spoke about his love for wrestling on the Nightcap Show.

“Love the respect and passion for the history of our business. Shannon Sharpe and the Nightcap Show crew are welcome to join us at a WWE event any place, any time,” he wrote.

In an additional post on X on Sunday, “The Game” hyped the upcoming showdown between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura for this coming Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

“Their stories have collided on a vicious and unpredictable path… but only one can write the ending,” he wrote. “‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes goes head-to-head with Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow, 8/7c LIVE on WWE RAW [on] USA Network.”

