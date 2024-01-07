Regarding rumors of WWE and STARDOM working together, one internal source within WWE is claiming they have heard no such rumor and that a deal is not in place. Other sources did note that WWE is in a new era with new management and ownership and that things could be done a lot differently than how they were in the past.

In terms of WWE’s working relationship with AJPW, with Charlie Dempsey representing WWE NXT in a big title match for the promotion, one source noted that things are under a “wait and see how it goes” approach right now. Things are looking good, however, as WWE has been way more relaxed in areas such as these under Nick Khan.

AJPW sources were said to be happy with Dempsey’s performances for the company, with them feeling he was a great WWE representative to be sent over. NXT sources that spoke with Dempsey insist he was treated well during his time working with AJPW.

Dempsey has been given multiple WWE main roster looks over the past year, with him having matches against the likes of Shelton Benjamin, Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis on the main roster.

As far as WWE’s interest in working with NJPW, one source maintains that WWE has kept in touch with at least some connection to the top Japanese promotion over time. Other sources within both companies insist that it is unlikely that the two sides will work together on any meaningful level, such as TNA and AEW has done with NJPW in recent time.

Vince McMahon was reportedly always quick to nix any talks of WWE working with NJPW in the past, but Rocky Romero in particular has spoken with WWE since the Nick Khan-led era of the company began, although the talks never really went anywhere.

(H/T: Fightful Select)