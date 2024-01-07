Being able to call himself a TNA wrestler is cool to Alan Angels.

During a recent Fightful interview, Angels addressed IMPACT Wrestling rebranding back to TNA Wrestling starting with their TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view.

While on the subject, Angels spoke about his memories of attending a past TNA event back in 2007 and how being able to call himself a TNA wrestler is cool to him.

“I actually went to TNA Bound For Glory in 2007,” he said. “My dad worked with AJ Styles’ aunt, who gave us free tickets. Yeah, it’s kind of a weird story. It’s awesome. Like I said, I watched TNA when I was a kid and to say I’m a TNA wrestler is super cool, a TNA X- Division star. All the women are super excited that they’re TNA Knockouts.”

He continued, “I think that’s really cool. I’m really excited and I think it’s the perfect time for them to do the rebranding because IMPACT has built itself up over the last year or so—you know, ever since I got there the stock has been going up. I don’t know if you noticed. They’ve made a name on their own without the TNA logo and now that IMPACT has that momentum behind it and is changing the brand, I think it’s the perfect time to do it.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.