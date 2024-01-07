There are plenty of talents floating around that Booker T would like to see find their way to WWE NXT.

Alex Hammerstone is one of them.

During the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T spoke about how he would like to see MLW and TNA Wrestling star Alex Hammerstone get a shot in the big leagues in NXT and WWE.

“Hammerstone, that dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot,” he said. “I really would. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he covers all those bases, he checks off all of those boxes.”

He continued, “I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I would love to see that guy get a shot.”

