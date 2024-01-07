Sting has left an impression on many of the wrestlers he has worked with throughout the years.

They call him “The Icon” for a reason.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” fellow AEW star Hardy reflected on getting the opportunity to share the ring with Sting for their only singles bout ever back in February of 2011 on an episode of TNA iMPACT.

“That was cool, to have a one on one with a guy that was one of your favorites growing up, very, very cool,” he said. “I get that I have done that now with a lot of younger guys, but Sting was on such a level for so long in NWA and WCW. Then, to be in TNA in a different environment with different guys, so yeah, it was cool.”

He continued, “Adam Copeland just came in and he got to team with Sting, it was very cool to him. Its cool, I think we realize it because we’ve had younger guys tell us how much it means it to them, it’s like they’re checking something off their bucket list because they get to work with us. It’s still very cool to work with someone and compete with them on the same level when you grew up watching them as a child.”

