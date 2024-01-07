“The Mad King” has one under his belt.

His AEW Continental Championship belt.

After making his first successful defense of the AEW Continental Crown Championship at the first AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024 on Saturday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Eddie Kingston spoke in a post-show digital exclusive segment.

“Alright I guess we’re still doing this,” he began. “First title defense down, I knew it was gonna be hard cause it’s Trent. Trent is highly underrated and he brought the fight to me and he pissed me off. I probably broke his nose but he smacked me in the face, what do you want me to do? One down and I don’t know, Tony Khan pick somebody for Wednesday in Jacksonville.”

He continued, “Jacksonville has a special place in my heart. That’s where you know, I went from Zero to Hero. Basically able to get a job and be there for months during COVID. If it wasn’t for Jacksonville I would have probably lost my mind. You know what I mean? So Duvall what up baby come out show support but Tony Khan, give me a match Wednesday man let’s see what this is about. I want to be a fighting champ dog, I ain’t no Champion that doesn’t come to shows doesn’t do stuff like that I want to be a fighting champ man. Let’s do it I’ll be there Wednesday, just book the match Tony.”

Check out the complete segment via the X post embedded below courtesy of the official account of AEW. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.