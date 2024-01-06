TNA Wrestling presents its Hard to Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th from Las Vegas, NV at the Palms Casino Resort.

WrestleTix reports the show has sold 917 tickets with 316 left for a setup of 316. They sold 117 in the last six days. Here is the current card:

* TNA Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Moose

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hijo del Vikingo

* TNA Tag Team Championship Match: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Rascalz vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey

* Ultimate X Knockouts Match: Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve

* Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

* Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Dirty Dango vs. PCO

* TNA’s latest signing revealed