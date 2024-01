Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Melbourne, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Blair Davenport defeated Karmen Petrovic

No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp & Myles Borne) (w/ Drew Gulak) defeated Von Wagner & Beau Morris

Joe Gacy defeated Drew Gulak

Lola Vice (w/ Elektra Lopez) defeated Tatum Paxley

Trick Williams defeated Ridge Holland via DQ after Holland accidentally knocks out the referee

Nikkita Lyons defeated Jaida Parker

Brooks Jensen defeated Javier Bernal

Chase U (Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail & Riley Osbourne) defeated Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson & Oro Mensah)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) (w/ Adrianna Rizzo) retain over OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)