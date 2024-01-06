A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Added to the first AEW Collision show of the New Year of 2024 is an appearance by Adam Copeland, who will address his ongoing issues with “The Patriarchy” Christian Cage.

Previously announced for the show is FTR vs. The House Of Black, Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Workhorsemen, as well as Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW Continental Championship.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.