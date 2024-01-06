A big main event has been announced for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

During this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the main event for the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE was announced.

The main event of the show saw Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles take place in a triple-threat match to determine the next challenger to Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

Unfortunately for “The Head of the Table,” his plan backfired, as he and his fellow Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso hit the ring to take all three out while the match was still in progress, which led to disastrous consequences.

After Reigns, Sikoa and Uso one-by-one took out Orton, Knight and Styles before anyone could win, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis popped up from his seat at ringside and told Paul Heyman off-mic to congratulate Reigns, because he just got himself a fatal-four-way against all three competitors in tonight’s main event.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Universal Championship joins Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship as confirmed title bouts for WWE Royal Rumble 2024.