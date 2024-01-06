The Rock is once again “THE MOST electrifying man in sports and entertainment.”

After his surprise appearance for a Jinder Mahal promo battle and tease for a showdown against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has broken the all-time most-watched video on WWE social media record.

CM Punk set the record with his surprise return at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in his hometown of Chicago, Ill. last November, however The Rock’s WWE Day 1 appearance on Monday Night RAW this week in San Diego, CA. has already shattered the numbers.

On the special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown this evening from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the commentary duo of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves announced that The Rock’s social media video for Monday’s appearance has garnered a new record of 171 million views.