Mark Briscoe & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Kennedi Hardcastle & Notorious Mimi

Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Komander

AEW Rampage 1/5/24

From The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Ian Riccaboni are on the call and the wrestlers are already in the ring.

Match #1. Mark Briscoe & The Hardys vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade

Briscoe takes Sabian over with a pair of headlocks. Flying forearm by Briscoe and quick tags from both sides. Matt with a splash from the middle rope on Butcher. Butch counters a Twist of Fate with a lariat and Matt’s in trouble in the corner. Sabian misses a double stomp off the top and Briscoe gets tagged in. Red Neck Kung Fu to everyone! Enziguiri to Butcher and a big boot on the apron to Sabian. Shotgun dropkick to Blade in the ring and a baseball slide to the outside. Butcher sweeps the leg of Briscoe on the apron and an Arabian Press by Sabian to the floor. Imploding running cannonball by Sabian to Briscoe in the corner before tagging Butcher, who plants him with a half nelson backbreaker. Two count. Blade and Briscoe trading heavy elbows in the center of the ring. Neckbreaker by Briscoe and both guys are down. Jeff and Sabian get the tag and Jeff cleans house. Double leg drop to the lower region by Jeff and a splash off the middle rope. Two count. Hardy’s go old school in the corner, kind of. Jawbreaker to Butcher and the Side Effect to Sabian gets two. Matt looks for Twist of Fate but Butcher and Blade make the save. Sabian with a double dropkick accidentally tkes out Butcher and Blade and Hardy plants him with the Twist of Fate. Swanton by Jeff. Froggy bow by Mark! This one’s over.

Winners: Mark Briscoe & The Hardys

Rating: **1/4. Exactly what you’d expect but Mark Briscoe made it better.

Match #2. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander vs. Kennedi Hardcastle & Notorious Mimi

Body slam by Statlander to Mimi. Body slam by Nightingale. Body slam by Statlander. Senton by Willow and an avalanche in the corner. Mimi evades and gets the tag to Hardcastle. Running European uppercut and a quick tag to Mimi. Statlander is back in and powerslams Mimi then suplexes Hardcastle on her. High kick by Statlander into a spinebuster by Nightingale for the win.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale

Rating: NR.

The Hardys are with Renee. Matt and Jeff are ready for Dynamite to boost that show’s ratings. Well then. Private Party is here and they’re going to see them real soon.

Match #3. Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida

Tila-a-whirl backbreaker by Shida early. Jay gets draped over the apron and Shida connects with a big running knee on the floor. Shida sets up a chair and looks for a dive but Jay catches her in mid-air and throws her into the guard rail. Back in the ring, a superkick by Jay and she’s in control throughout the commercial break. Full nelson by Jay throughout the PIP. Forearms by both women as Shida gets the better of it. Suplex by Shida but she runs into a pair of boots in the corner. Noshigami by Jay gets two. shida ducks a lariat and hits a clothesline of her own. Falcon Arrow SHE DID THE DEAL but Jay runs her up for a two count. Jay then looks for the Queenslayer but Shida rolls through and hits the sliding Meteora. Two count. Shida goes up top and hits another Meteora. Kitana finishes this one.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Rating: **1/2. This was a lot of fun while it lasted but this match had barely any time, all things considered. Also, the commercial in the middle of it was not ideal.

A video package of Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland is shown, including Cage thanking everyone except Killswitch. Copeland will be live on Collision.

Match #4. Ring of Honor Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Komander w/ Alex Abrahantes

Jimmy Jacobs, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels are the judges tonight. Hip toss and an arm bar by Yuta. Yuta transitions to a kimura and Komander is forced to use his first rope break. Irish whip and some flashy work by Komander before transitioning to a majistral cradle, right into a single leg crab and Yuta forced to use a rope break early. Komander feigns a dive and then hits a plancha, coming up empty as Yuta punches him in the face. Single arm DDT on the floor by Yuta and we’re going to PIP. Perfect Plex back inside the ring by Yuta gets a two count. Yuta goes back to the kimura and this time Komander is belly down. Komander is forced to use a second rope break but Yuta holds on and locks in a Gory Special. Komander rolls through and sends Yuta into the turnbuckle with a powerbomb. Springboard missile dropkick by Komander. Diving spinning DDT by Komander gets two. Phoenix Splash by Komander but Yuta moves. Olympic Slam by Yuta only gets two but the kimura is now locked in again, forcing Komander to use his final rope break. Victory roll out of nowhere by Komander gets a two. Tit-a-whirl hurricanrana by Komander gets two. Back heel kick by Komander but he runs into a big boot. Step-up tieres sends Yuta to the outside but Yuta bounces back in and goes underneath with a German suplex. Yuta locks in the kimura and Komander grabs the rope but it doesn’t matter, and he’s forced to tap.

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor Pure Champion: Wheeler Yuta

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable main event here, as Yuta is the prototypical Pure Champion and doing a great job with it.

Final Thoughts: Pretty average episode of Rampage this week, on par with what we’ve gotten lately. Nice to see Shida back, Yuta continues his Pure dominance, and a fun multi-man match to start the show. 6.5/10.