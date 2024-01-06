Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the late great, Eddie Guerrero, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 38.

“I loved Eddie. Eddie also came from a wrestling family. I mean, his father was the promoter of wrestling in El Paso, Texas. and, you know, his brothers. Oh, my gosh. It’s just a family of a family of wrestlers. I tell you what, they were all good. Every one of them was very good. And Eddie was just an all-around nice guy too. And he went way too young.”

