Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about wanting Alex Hammerstone in WWE NXT. The former MLW star is slated to work with Josh Alexander in a singles match at TNA Hard to Kill next week.

“Hammerstone, let’s get to him. That dude right there, I would like to see him get a shot. I really would. I’m serious. I really would like to see that guy get a shot. I think he, you know, covers all those bases. He checks off all of those boxes. I haven’t seen a whole lot of his work or anything like that. I think he’s [in] MLW, right? I would love to see that guy get a shot.”

