WWE has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Raw.
R-Truth will have a sit-down interview on the show, which may include him addressing his current strained relationship with the Judgment Day, a group he so desperately wants to be a part of.
We'll hear from @RonKillings as he sits down for very special interview, TONIGHT on #WWERaw
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2024
UPDATED CARD FOR TONIGHT:
-CM Punk appears
-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
-R-Truth interview
-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor
-Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-The Miz vs. JD McDonagh