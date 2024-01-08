WWE has announced a new segment for this evening’s edition of Raw.

R-Truth will have a sit-down interview on the show, which may include him addressing his current strained relationship with the Judgment Day, a group he so desperately wants to be a part of.

UPDATED CARD FOR TONIGHT:

-CM Punk appears

-Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

-R-Truth interview

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor

-Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-The Miz vs. JD McDonagh