Eddie Edwards recently sat-down with PW Mania for an in-depth conversation about his decision to re-sign with TNA (fka Impact), a promotion he has worked with for several years, including two runs as world champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Re-signing with TNA Wrestling:

I think a lot of people know that this is the place I want to be. I’ve been here going on 10 years now, and I’ve stayed here that long for a reason. I always believed in what we’ve been doing and the goal is we want to accomplish it. So, my relationship with the company has always been great. To me, it has always been a no-brainer. My contract wasn’t up until the end of February, so we were ahead of schedule. We got it all set, planned out, and signed on the dotted line. To me that gives me comfort and pleasure knowing that I will be a part of TNA going forward with all this momentum that we have. To me, it’s without a doubt what I want to be a part of. We have all this momentum going forward, and with this big TNA announcement of us being back as TNA, this is an exciting time, and I wouldn’t want to miss it.

TNA Wrestling returning:

For me when I first started with the company it was TNA at that time, and then it switched to IMPACT. Now going back to TNA, first and foremost it’s the nostalgia feel. You grew up watching it, a lot of the fans grew up watching it, and I think over time some of the fans who grew up watching TNA may have faded away, and gone off to something different. But, I think the fact that people hear the name TNA is back, definitely perks people up. A lot of times when I talk to fans or people, I tell them I’m IMPACT and they’re like “Okay cool” but then I tell them it used to be TNA and they instantly remember. So, I think there’s good name value with TNA and it’s a great opportunity for us to re-introduce ourselves to wrestling fans, whether casuals or diehards. This is what TNA is, we’re back and better than ever. It’s truly a great time for us.

