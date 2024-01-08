Lio Rush reflects on his time in WWE.

The Man of the Hour spoke on this topic during a recent chat with the Unscriptify Podcast. Rush named his feud with Angel Garza in NXT, which was for the cruiserweight championship, his favorite storyline that he was a part of.

My favorite storyline for sure was me and Angel Garza, I highly enjoyed it. A lot of in depth character work, a lot of promos, good storyline. Everything was there. The matches, like you said. It was a fun time, me and Angel Garza tore it up.

Rush was also very popular on the main roster for his role as Bobby Lashley’s lackey, where he got over by slowly chanting the Almighty One’s name. You can check out his full interview below.

