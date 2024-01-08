Another big star in NJPW has a contract coming up.

According to Fightful Select, Gabriel Kidd’s deal with the promotion is coming up later this month. He has been with NJPW for the last four years, whilst also working as a regular for Rev Pro.

Kidd quickly grew his status with NJPW as a member of Bullet Club ‘War Dogs.’ His next match for the promotion is the 5 on 5 cage match at Battle in the Valley, which will be the final NJPW match of Will Ospreay. Kidd and Ospreay recently had an incredible encounter in RevPro.

Stay tuned.