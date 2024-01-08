Someone in AEW has received a notable promotion.

According to PW Insider, executive Shane Emerson has been upgraded to the Vice President of Global Programming and Partnerships for the company. Emerson is noted for being a massive part of building AEW’s international footprint, which most likely includes its success in London this past summer. He has been with AEW since 2021.

Prior to AEW, Emerson worked for Anthem Sports & Entertainment as the Director of Global Content Strategy and Partnership. His updated title can be found on his Linkedin page.