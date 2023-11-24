Some fans are still holding out hope that CM Punk could appear at WWE Survivor Series.

As previously reported, WWE talent and higher-ups have also stated that there are currently no ongoing discussions as Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H have decided not to bring back CM Punk at this time.

Talks between the two sides have ended with a definitive “no” from WWE. The decision was strong enough that company officials would be willing to say that they have no interest at this point and talks are dead right now.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that they’ve seen no evidence of Punk returning at this show and “those close to the situation have denied it, but it is possible it’s a well-kept secret.”

