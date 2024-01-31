Tiffany Stratton could be WWE’s main roster bound soon after she signed with WWE in 2021, where she won the NXT Women’s Championship and held the title for 107 days.

Stratton participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, entering as the number 29 and making it to the final four before being eliminated.

According to Pwinsider, there has been a lot of talk backstage at Monday’s Raw about Stratton’s performance in the Royal Rumble match. There have been pitches for her to join the Raw brand, and while nothing has been confirmed, some believe that she could make her main roster debut as early as next month.