Kazuchika Okada is now a free agent as his NJPW contract expired at midnight Japan Standard Time.
Okada released a statement on X to thank the fans for supporting NJPW for his run with the promotion.
“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling for 17 years! thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, it was great! I look forward to playing the remaining three games as a free agent!”
It is believed that AEW has made a stronger initial offer, but as of now, no agreement has been finalized.
新日本プロレス17年間お世話になりました！
ありがとうございました！
笑ったり、怒ったり、泣いたり、最高でした！
フリーとして残り3試合もよろしくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/EDBAqZSEOO
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) January 31, 2024