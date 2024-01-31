Kazuchika Okada is now a free agent as his NJPW contract expired at midnight Japan Standard Time.

Okada released a statement on X to thank the fans for supporting NJPW for his run with the promotion.

“Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro Wrestling for 17 years! thank you very much! I laughed, got angry, cried, it was great! I look forward to playing the remaining three games as a free agent!”

It is believed that AEW has made a stronger initial offer, but as of now, no agreement has been finalized.