Roderick Strong comments on the current state of AEW.

The company star spoke with KSLA News 12 to hype up this evening’s edition of Dynamite in New Orleans. When asked about how his AEW experience has been thus far Strong says that he’s enjoying being a part of the passion project that is AEW.

AEW, for me, and this is my personal opinion on it, is a passion project. Not just from our boss, Tony Khan, who is one of the most passionate wrestling coaches fans, bosses that I’ve ever met in my career, but the whole locker room, it’s a whole group effort, and we’re all coming together from something that, you know, that a company that was created just five years ago, and to where the stage we are now, like it’s just a, it’s a team effort and it’s amazing.

Strong is engaged in a feud with Orange Cassidy. The two will clash for the International Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view this March.

