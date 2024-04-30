The Wrap media outlet published a smear article on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Tuesday.

In the article, Johnson is called out for his unprofessionalism, particularly showing up late to projects that end up costing companies a ton of money.

According to the article, Johnson’s film, “Red One,” due out later this year, has had production issues and budget issues due to the “chronic lateness and lack of professionalism” of the WWE legend.

Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap wrote, “Insiders told TheWrap that Johnson showed up as much as eight hours late to set on the movie — forcing the crew to shoot around him on some days.”

Additionally, the article claimed that The Rock showed up three hours late for his WWE in-ring return match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins at WrestleMania XL Saturday.

“Earlier this month, he was three hours late arriving ahead of his main event match at WrestleMania 40, two insiders told TheWrap,” the article stated.

WWE has issued a response, denying the claims made by The Wrap regarding The Rock being late for WrestleMania XL.

“Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run,” WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Communications Chris Legentil stated in response to The Wrap article.

While the WrestleMania XL Saturday report regarding The Rock being three hours late might not be true, it is true that “The Final Boss” was considerably late for his advertised appearance at WWE World during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA.

For more on The Rock’s alleged “chronic lateness and lack of professionalism” costing the producers of the ‘Red One’ film over $50 million more than the allotted budget for the project, visit TheWrap.com.