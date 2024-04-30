The WWE contract of SCRYPTS is set to expire soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that SCRYPTS, formerly known as Reggie, will see his contract with the company expire at the end of June, and that he has been informed of this.

SCRYPTS reportedly expects his deal will not be renewed, and plans to continue wrestling under the name of Sidney Akeem outside of WWE.

The pro wrestling star has been working as part of the O.T.M. group with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price on the WWE NXT brand as of late, and is even featured in a Snickers commercial.

Those interested in booking SCRYPTS after June can reach him @scryptsWWE.