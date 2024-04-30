The debut of “The CEO” Mercedes Mone was indeed “big business” for All Elite Wrestling.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special event back in March drew a larger attendance and live gate than the recent AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view.

According to the report, 7,131 tickets were sold for their AEW Dynamite: Big Business on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, for a total live gate of $423,913.

By comparison, the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view from Sunday, April 21, 2024 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, had a total of 6,287 tickets sold for a live gate of $401,373.

In addition to the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, the AEW Dynamite: Big Business show back on 3/13 also featured Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada in action and more.

New data from Pollstar for AEW Dynamite "Big Bu$iness": 03/13/2024

"All Elite Wrestling"

TD Garden – Boston, MA

Tickets sold: 7,131

Calculated average ticket sold: $59

USD gross: $423,913 WrestleTix final count of distributed had this at 9,514. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 30, 2024