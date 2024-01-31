The Acclaimed claim they are not done with two of AEW’s biggest tag teams.

Anthony Bowens responded to a fan on social media, who asked him who he hoped to wrestle in 2024. The current reigning Trios Champion wrote back, “The Acclaimed has lots of unfinished business with UK, FTR, Bucks, etc.”

This prompted FTR’s Dax Harwood to write back, “How do you have unfinished business with us?! You beat our asses!!” Bowens quickly fired back, “You call yourself the best tag team in the world BUT The Acclaimed are THE BEST TAG TEAM ALIVE.”

The Acclaimed did defeat FTR during their initial tag team title run, but the two teams have not collided again since. Check out the exchange below.

The Acclaimed has lots of unfinished business with UK, FTR, Bucks, etc https://t.co/kX9tE79J2q — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) January 31, 2024