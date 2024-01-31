Drew McIntyre continues to be a bad BAD man.

The Scottish Warrior has been trolling CM Punk online ever since it was revealed that Punk tore his triceps and will be out of action for some time, including the upcoming WrestleMania season. McIntyre took credit for injuring Punk, even telling him on Raw that he prayed for this to happen. The next day he created a savage meme that poked fun at Punk’s WrestleMania main event dream coming to an end…at least this year.

Today, McIntyre continues his trolling ways by sharing a famous meme of Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” song, which highlights a specific lyric that reads, “I Used To Pray For Times Like This.” The meme has circulated on the internet everyday whenever something good happens. Check it out below.

As of this writing, it is still not known what McIntyre’s WrestleMania 40 role will be.