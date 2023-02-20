The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

RAW tonight will be headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Edge challenging WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. The match was made after Theory issued an Open Challenge following Saturday’s title defense inside the Chamber.

Besides the Superstars announced for matches on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website have the following names advertised – Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up

* Mustafa Ali vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against WWE Hall of Famer Edge

