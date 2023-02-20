Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff gave his thoughts on Sami Zayn losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night in Montreal. Bischoff doesn’t think Zayn will lose any ground with the fans despite the loss.

“The fans really want to see him get that title. It’s not like they’re going to stop wanting it. When you have a babyface, just a white hot babyface, it’s not so important that they get the title, it’s important that they’re chasing that title. The only way that works is if the audience really wants, I mean genuinely, not because they just want to see a title change and have something to chat about on Reddit or whatever. The emotion that the audience has invested in Sami is not going to go anywhere. I’m sure some of the fans, and especially in Montreal, were let down. I’m sure some of the fans watching on pay-per-view around the world were probably let down because they really wanted it for him, but they’re gonna want it for him again within the next couple of months, so I don’t think Sami is gonna lose any ground.”

