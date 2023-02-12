Ahead of Super Bowl LVII WWE has released a new video playlist showcasing appearances from NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski, who appeared at WrestleMania 34, WrestleMania 36, and a number of other WWE events over the last several years. Full list can be found below.

WWE star Lacey Evans took to Twitter and responded to a fan who predicted that the American Hero will be holding the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the near future and that all of her haters will be crying. Evans writes, “Not enough tissues in the world.”