Elias gives an update on his twin brother, Ezekiel.

The Drifter recently appeared on the WWE Die Woche program to discuss this topic, where he reveals that Ezekiel is still in a coma following an attack from Kevin Owens months ago. Conveniently, Elias says that he’s keeping his distance from his brother to protect his own emotions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Ezekiel is still in a coma after Kevin Owens attacked him:

Yeah, I gotta be honest with you. The boss is in way more contact with him than I am. He wants to know like, ‘When’s he going to be back? How is he? The truth is all the reports I get [say] that he’s still in a coma. He’s in the hospital recovering, ever since he was taken out by Kevin Owens. I don’t know if you remember when the whole family was gathered by the hospital bed.

How he keeps his distance to protect himself emotionally:

You know, I kind of keep my distance now to protect myself emotionally. It’s hard to see my brother like that, but all the reports I get say that he is still in a coma. We’re hoping for a recovery, though.

