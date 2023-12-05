Don’t expect a lot of “Yeet’ing” from “Main Event” Jey Uso going forward.
As evident on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company has run into trademark issues over Jey Uso’s “Yeet!” catchphrase.
According to Wrestle Votes, the word and merchandising around it will no longer be associated with Uso going forward.
