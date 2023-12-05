Which brand will “The Best in the World” end up on?

Raw or SmackDown?

We may get some information on that exact subject this Friday night.

As noted, CM Punk is scheduled to appear on this week’s special “Tribute To The Troops” edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a video package aired hyping CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series and subsequent promo on the follow-up episode of Raw last Monday night.

After the package wrapped up, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett promoted Punk’s return to SmackDown this Friday night, noting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will be trying to get him to sign with the blue brand.

Additionally, WWE posted hype on their Twitter (X) page for the segment this Friday night teasing the same thing.

Make sure to join us here this Friday night for WWE SmackDown: Tribute To The Troops results coverage.

Should @CMPunk join #WWERaw or #SmackDown? The Straight Edge Superstar returns to the blue brand this Friday night! SmackDown Tribute to the Troops comes to Providence

️ TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/g13HzWG0Nv pic.twitter.com/75rhzpjRaH — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2023