All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release encouraging fans to take mass transit to tomorrow’s Dynamite: Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York due to “heightened security and COVID protocols. The show is set to be the promotion’s largest crowd in their two year history. Full details are below.

In anticipation of AEW’s largest attendance in history, we encourage all fans to take MASS TRANSIT to #AEWDynamite: GRAND SLAM at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY this Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Gates open at 5:30pm.

Arrive early so you don’t miss any of the action!

Due to heightened security and covid protocols you can avoid delays, by arriving early, it will be worth it!!

Mass Transit to venue

https://www.usopen.org/en_US/visit/transportation_directions.html

Vaccination Requirements

https://www.allelitewrestling.com/post/proof-of-vaccination-to-enter-aew-dynamite-grand-slam-on-wed-sept-22