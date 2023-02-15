Thunder Rosa has officially announced her new role with the AEW Spanish announce team, one week after the company reportedly held a backstage meeting to try and do away with any lingering heat in the AEW women’s division.

Rosa has been out of action with a back injury since early August 2022. However, she returned to work last week at the AEW Dynamite taping in El Paso, TX, as a member of the Spanish announce team.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes that last week’s Dynamite marked Rosa’s full-time return to the road, but she is still not medically cleared. It was noted that Rosa’s back injury has really hampered her, and there is no timeframe for her return to the ring.

It’s no secret (here, here) that there has been some heat between Rosa and other members of the AEW women’s division over the last year or so. Word now is that a backstage meeting was held last week in El Paso, TX in an attempt to “clear the air” and move forward.

The meeting includes Rosa and other members of the AEW women’s division, along with AEW executives, including AEW President Tony Khan. The idea behind the meeting was to get everyone on the same page moving forward now that Rosa is back on the road, and to resolve any of the past issues between the talents.

It was noted that the meeting was productive, but no other details were provided as far as how the meeting went.

On a related note, Rosa took to Twitter today to announce that she has officially joined the AEW Spanish announce team. She said she will also work as an “on-screen personality,” but she did not elaborate on the role.

“Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I’ll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I’m thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I’ll see you from the booth!,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on if Rosa will continue doing side-work once she is medically cleared to wrestle, but her tweet indicates that she will not.

Rosa began lifting weights again an doing some walking/running back in December, but as of then she had not returned to in-ring training.

You can see Rosa’s full tweet below:

Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 14, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.