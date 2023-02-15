The February 17 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Eddy Thorpe (may have been a different name) defeated Dante Chen

* Xyon Quinn defeated Oba Femi

* Ivy Nile defeated Valentina Feroz. Elektra Lopez came out to watch the match from ringside

