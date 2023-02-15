WWE NXT Roadblock is returning this year.

WWE has announced that the special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, March 7.

This will be the final NXT special event before Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. WWE noted that Superstars will have to get past this “roadblock” to make it to Stand & Deliver.

The inaugural WWE Roadblock event aired as a WWE Network exclusive on March 12, 2016, from Toronto, and was headlined by current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Title over Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley). The name was chosen as the event served as a “roadblock” to WrestleMania 32. Roadblock: End of The Line was then held on December 18, 2016, from Pittsburgh, as a RAW brand event. It was headlined by Kevin Owens retaining the WWE Universal Title over current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE then brought Roadblock back in 2022 as a special NXT TV episode, held on March 8 from the WWE Performance Center. The show was headlined by Dolph Ziggler winning the NXT Title from current champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat that also included Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE NXT Roadblock is coming!👀🔥⚠️ #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BosRk73o4k — AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) February 15, 2023

