AEW and Bleacher Report have announced that Saturday’s Revolution pay-per-view will stream live on the B/R app, website, and connected devices for $49.99.

AEW noted in their announcement, “Viewers can stream AEW REVOLUTION on the B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R mobile app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. The event will also be elevated through enhanced discovery features in the B/R app. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.”

Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view will air live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. You can click here for the current card. The event will also stream on-demand through cable and satellite TV providers, and for international users on FITE, PPV.com, DAZN, and YouTube.

AEW also issued the following details on Revolution airing in select North American movie theaters:

AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO BRING “AEW REVOLUTION” PPV TO SELECT THEATERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA ON SUNDAY, MARCH 5 — Select Movie Theaters, Bars and Restaurants to Show Upcoming AEW PPV – With an expanded partnership between AEW and Joe Hand Promotions, the highly-anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-view will be available in select theaters, bars, and restaurants across North America on Sunday, March 5 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Emanating live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., fans in the US can watch all of the live action in participating AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Megaplex Movie Theatres, Southern Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, Galaxy Theatres and additional bars and restaurants nationwide. Fans in Canada can catch the event in select Landmark Cinemas and Cineplex locations. The red-hot card for AEW REVOLUTION can be found here. Additional matches may be announced in the lead-up to Sunday’s event. “We are proud of our partnership with AEW and excited to see continued growth in bars and restaurants for the upcoming REVOLUTION event on March 5,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “There’s truly nothing like watching AEW with a group of friends and enjoying the action, and now fans can do that at select Dave & Buster’s or Tom’s Watch Bar locations and many of America’s premier movie theaters.” To locate a theater, bar or restaurant showing AEW REVOLUTION fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions’ website at https://www.joehandpromotions.com/content/aew-in-theaters/ About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.

