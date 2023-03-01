GCW has announced that a singles match between AEW’s Jon Moxley and MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 event.

“It’s been 13 years since these two clashed one-on-one in the ring. That last meeting was a time limit draw. A wrestler can change a lot in 13 years… But one that hasn’t changed for these two athletes – they are out for BLOOD! Jon Moxley vs Davey Richards,” Barnett wrote in the tweet seen below.

Moxley and Richards previously wrestled to a time limit draw in February 2010 at a HWA event.

This will mark Moxley’s fifth Bloodsport appearance. He previously defeated Biff Busick, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Chris Dickinson, but lost to Barnett himself in 2021. Richards’ only Bloodsport appearance came in 2021 when he defeated Yuya Uemura.

Bloodsport 9 will be held in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center, during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, and will air live on FITE.

It's been 13 years since these two clashed one-on-one in the ring. That last meeting was a time limit draw. A wrestler can change a lot in 13 years… But one that hasn't changed for these two athletes – they are out for BLOOD! Jon Moxley vs Davey Richards. pic.twitter.com/1fykUUytUu — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 27, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.