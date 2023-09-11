Anthony Bowens discusses his admiration for Fred Rosser.

The AEW star spoke about Rosser, who previously worked in WWE as Darren Young, during an interview with OUT. Bowens recalls Rosser coming out as gay while under the WWE banner and admitted that it made him nervous to come out himself as he had just started wrestling at that time.

I didn’t really have anybody to look towards and say, ‘He’s a World Champion, I want to be like him one day.’ It was extra motivation for me when I did share my sexuality, to become the person I always wanted to see. It also kept me in the closet because it was a landscape that people hadn’t really navigated.

He continues…

You may get in there and come across someone who may not ‘agree’ with your lifestyle and then you have to defend yourself.

Bowens would later add that he’s felt very comfortable since coming out as gay and has been treated with nothing but respect from his peers.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bowens spoke about his dream of becoming AEW World Champion and being the first gay man to do it. You can read about that here.