During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Kevin Owens being a little bit difficult to work with as an agent. Here’s what he had to say:

As far as someone getting out of their own way, I will say this, because I hope that it’s gotten better. I think Kevin Owens, when he first got there, I think should have been used right out of the get-go as a babyface, not a heel. Forget about the fact that he doesn’t have a world-class body and all that stuff. I just thought, once I saw that first night that he wrestled John Cena, [the fans] were soundly behind the guy. Maybe he’s kind of like me, he’s the everyday man. He’s just got a lot more skills and a lot more high-tech skills. But there were a lot of times, and I’ve told Kevin this, he was a pain in the ass arguing over trivial things that really didn’t matter. OK, we could do your idea, but how about this idea? They both work kind of, but this is just easier, and it would be a long-drawn-out discussion, and he and I’ve had this talk before. I hope he’s doing better. He’s been there a long time. He’s making a shit-pot of money I’m sure and good for him.

